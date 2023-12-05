Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Rizzo (concussion) was probably "game ready" by the end of the regular season and is expected to be fine for spring training, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

This tracks with what Rizzo told reporters in late September. The veteran first baseman wound up being limited to just 99 games during the 2023 season and didn't play after early August due to a concussion which he initially suffered back in late May. It sounds like Rizzo has put the issue in the rearview mirror, though, and will look to bounce back in 2024.