Chapman (Achilles) struck out one over a perfect inning Sunday for Double-A Somerset in his second minor-league rehab appearance.

Chapman needed only 11 pitches to retire the side, with his fastball hovering in the 93-to-94 mile-per-hour range and topping out at 98, according to Greg Johnson of The Trentonian. After a pair of clean innings at Somerset over the weekend, Chapman looks like he'll be ready to rejoin the Yankees for their three-game home series with the Athletics that begins Monday. Since Chapman pitched Sunday and the Yankees may not want to make him available on back-to-back days just yet, the club could wait until Tuesday to activate him from the 15-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone's previous comments have suggested that Chapman will recapture primary closing duties for the Yankees once reinstated, though Clay Holmes could also receive more usage in higher-leverage situations than he had prior to Chapman landing on the shelf.