Chapman (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Friday.
Chapman has been on the injured list for a month but has now been cleared to return to game action at the Double-A level. He'll likely be able to rejoin the Yankees following a brief rehab assignment, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him activated early next week. Once Chapman is deemed fully healthy, it's certainly possible that Clay Holmes maintains the closer's role since Holmes has converted 10 of his last 11 save chances while posting a 0.59 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 15.1 innings over his last 14 appearances.
