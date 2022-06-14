Chapman (Achilles) is expected to throw from a bullpen mound Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman pitched from a bullpen mound Saturday and is slated to do so again Tuesday. He is reportedly pain-free and hopeful that he can return to the Yankees without a minor-league rehab assignment. It's unclear how the club will deploy him after his activation given the dominance of current closer Clay Holmes (nine saves, 0.31 ERA, 29:3 K:BB) this season.
