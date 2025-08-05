Slater (hamstring) will require a trip to the injured list, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Slater exited Monday's matchup against the Rangers due to left hamstring tightness, and the issue will keep him out for at least the next 10 days. A timetable for his return has yet to be established. Amed Rosario could see a few more at-bats in Slater's absence.