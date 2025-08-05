Yankees' Austin Slater: Headed for IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slater (hamstring) will require a trip to the injured list, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Slater exited Monday's matchup against the Rangers due to left hamstring tightness, and the issue will keep him out for at least the next 10 days. A timetable for his return has yet to be established. Amed Rosario could see a few more at-bats in Slater's absence.
More News
-
Yankees' Austin Slater: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Yankees' Austin Slater: Exits early Monday•
-
Yankees' Austin Slater: Dealt to Yankees•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Breaks through with solo shot•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Two XBH against Kershaw•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Sitting after three straight starts•