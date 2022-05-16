Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Rortvedt could require surgery to address his knee injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rortvedt was placed on the injured list prior to Opening Day due to a right oblique strain, but his minor-league rehab assignment at Single-A Tampa was halted earlier this month on account of an unrelated knee issue. The Yankees haven't specified which of the knees is a concern for Rortvedt, though Boone noted that the young backstop has dealt with a knee issue in the past. Rortvedt is expected to undergo an MRI this week, which should provide more clarity on the extent of his knee injury while also aiding the Yankees' decision on whether or not he needs surgery.