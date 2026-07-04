Yankees' Brendan Beck: First MLB start on tap

The Yankees will recall Beck from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Saturday's game against the Twins, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Beck made his MLB debut out of the bullpen earlier this season, giving up two earned runs on two hits and three walks across three innings against the Rangers on May 7. Since then, he's posted a 1.59 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 54:20 K:BB over 51 innings at Triple-A, so he'll get another chance to showcase his talents for the big club and fill the rotation spot vacated by Carlos Rodon (elbow), who was moved to the 15-day injured list.