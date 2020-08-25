Kriske was recalled from the Yankees' alternate training site Tuesday.
Kriske has been at the Yankees' alternate training site since the beginning of August, but he'll now reclaim a low-leverage role in the major-league bullpen. Southpaw Luis Avilan (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
