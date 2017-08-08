Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in advance of Tuesday's matchup with the Blue Jays.

Mitchell last saw the majors with a spot start July 17, when he surrendered one earned run on six hits and two walks in a no-decision. He'll be back in the bullpen this time around, taking the roster spot of Jordan Montgomery, who was demoted to Triple-A on Sunday. Look for Mitchell, who has a 4.29 ERA in the majors this season, to serve in low-leverage situations, as well as a potential long relief candidate.