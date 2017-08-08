Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Back with the Yankees
Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in advance of Tuesday's matchup with the Blue Jays.
Mitchell last saw the majors with a spot start July 17, when he surrendered one earned run on six hits and two walks in a no-decision. He'll be back in the bullpen this time around, taking the roster spot of Jordan Montgomery, who was demoted to Triple-A on Sunday. Look for Mitchell, who has a 4.29 ERA in the majors this season, to serve in low-leverage situations, as well as a potential long relief candidate.
More News
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: No-decision in spot start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Serving as 26th man for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start for big club Sunday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...