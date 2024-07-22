Rodon (10-7) picked up the win Monday against Tampa Bay, yielding one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings.

The only damage done to Rodon came on a solo home run by Jose Siri in the fifth inning. The southpaw baffled hitters all afternoon, racking up 37 called + swinging strikes en route to a season-best 10 punchouts. Monday's start was much needed for Rodon, who hobbled into the All-Star break mired in a brutal slump. In six starts leading up to the intermission, the 31-year-old compiled a 0-5 record with a disastrous 9.67 ERA and 1.96 WHIP. Perhaps the All-Star break has rejuvenated Rodon, but he remains a high-risk, high-reward fantasy play moving forward. He will look to keep things rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in Boston.