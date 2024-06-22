Rodon (9-4) took the loss Friday as the Yankees fell 8-1 to Atlanta, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The Atlanta offense came to life at the wrong time for Rodon, as he got taken deep by Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Matt Olson before exiting the game after 93 pitches (56 strikes). The southpaw hasn't served up multiple homers in a start since May 2, but after a run of seven straight quality starts he's been tagged for 12 earned runs in 8.2 innings over his last two outings. Rodon will try to rebound in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.