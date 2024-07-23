Schmidt (lat) is throwing a 20-to-25 pitch bullpen session Tuesday that includes his full range of pitches, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander returned to the mound Saturday for the first time since he suffered a lat strain in late May, and he'll continue ramping up his workload in the coming days. Schmidt will likely need a few more sessions before being cleared to face live batters. The 28-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day IL next week, but he isn't likely to be back in the Yankees' rotation until the second half of August since he'll also require a rehab assignment.