Schmidt is scheduled to start Monday's game at Seattle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was a candidate to start Sunday in Sacramento following the demotion of Carlos Carrasco earlier in the week, but he'll instead take the mound Monday. Schmidt surrendered eight runs in his first two starts after missing the first few weeks of the season due to a shoulder issue, but he's given up just three earned runs with 10 strikeouts over 11 frames in his past two outings.