Holmes earned the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Orioles, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

After striking out Jordan Westburg to open the ninth, Holmes would then hit Heston Kjerstad in the helmet with one out, causing the benches to clear. However, Holmes would settle back in and record the final two outs, preserving the 4-1 victory to earn his 21st save. The 31-year-old Holmes has delivered back-to-back scoreless outings after surrendering eight earned runs in his previous 6.2 innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.82 on the year with a 1.23 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB across 38.1 innings.