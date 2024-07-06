Holmes blew his fifth save chance of the season in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, giving up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning without striking out a batter.

With two outs in the ninth and the Yankees holding a 3-1 lead, Holmes gave up a single to Dominic Smith before leaving a sinker over the middle of the plate that Masataka Yoshida blasted to right field for a game-tying homer. Holmes has been tagged for runs in five of seven appearances since his last save June 9, stumbling to a 10.80 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over that stretch despite an 8:0 K:BB. His spot as the Yankees' closer doesn't seem to be in jeopardy yet, but the 31-year-old will likely need to right the ship before the trade deadline if he doesn't want New York shopping for his replacement.