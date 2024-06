The Yankees placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right triceps strain, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Poteet will be shut down from throwing for 1-to-2 weeks before being re-evaluated. He's fared well in four starts with the Yankees this season, posting a 2.14 ERA and 13:7 K:BB over 21 innings. However, with Gerrit Cole (elbow) due back this week, Poteet's future role was looking uncertain.