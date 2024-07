Poteet (triceps) has resumed his throwing program but has not yet progressed to throwing off a mound, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Poteet landed on the IL on June 18 due to a right triceps strain. It's an encouraging sign that the 29-year-old righty has gotten back to throwing, though he will likely remain without a clear return timeline until he's able to throw a few bullpen sessions. The return of Gerrit Cole also means there's no guarantee Poteet remains in the majors upon being activated.