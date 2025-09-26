Bednar earned the save in Thursday's win against the White Sox, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander needed 18 pitches to retire the side in order and lock down his 26th save of the season. Bednar has now converted six saves in his last eight appearances, allowing just one run while posting a 9:1 K:BB in that span. Since joining the Yankees, the 30-year-old has converted eight of 11 save chances and turned in a strong 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 31:7 K:BB across 22.2 innings.