Williams was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rays, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk with no strikeouts in one inning.

It was only the second blown save of the season by Williams, but it's certainly been a shaky month of July for him. Over his last 11 innings, the star right-hander has a 5.73 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB. Williams does have a strong 3.48 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB across 20.2 innings since the start of June, so he's likely to remain New York's top option at closer going forward.