Mets' Devin Williams: Works scoreless ninth Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Pirates.
The Mets new closer entered a 0-0 tie and helped get the game to extras, firing 11 of 19 pitches for strikes. Williams had a shaky first season in New York with the Yankees in 2025, but his 2.68 FIP far out-paced his 4.79 ERA, and the Mets are counting on the 31-year-old righty to regain the form he had the prior three seasons with the Brewers, when he delivered a 1.66 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 14.1 K/9 over 141 innings.
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