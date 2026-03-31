Mets' Devin Williams: Locks down first save with Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (1) earned the save Monday against the Cardinals, tossing a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout.
Williams entered the ninth with a two-run lead and only needed 12 pitches to shut the door, sealing the win by striking out Nathan Church for the final out. After a down 2025 campaign with the Yankees in which he posted a 4.79 ERA across 62 innings, Monday was an encouraging showing as the 31-year-old looks to return to dominance in his first year with the Mets.
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