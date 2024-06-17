Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview with Jomboy Media's Talkin' Yanks podcast Monday that Cole (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut Wednesday against the Orioles.

Cole has been lights out on his rehab assignment, yielding one earned run with a 19:0 K:BB over 12.1 innings covering three starts. In his final rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Cole struck out 10 while allowing just one unearned run across 4.1 frames. The right-hander has been out all season after being diagnosed in mid-March with nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. Cole's workload will likely be curtailed initially after he had a high of 68 pitches on his rehab assignment.