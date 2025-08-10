Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

After he was on the bench for three straight games following Aaron Judge's return from the injured list Tuesday, Stanton rejoined the starting nine in right field during Saturday's 5-4 win. Stanton's seven-inning appearance was his first defensive action since the 2023 season, and right field looks as though it will be his primary path to playing time in the short term while Judge is temporarily limited to designated-hitter duties as he continues his recovery from an elbow flexor strain. According to Max Goodman of NJ.com, manager Aaron Boone said he "flirted" with the idea of handing Stanton a second straight start in the outfield Sunday, but the Yankees will take a more cautious approach with the historically injury prone slugger, given his long layoff from defensive work. Cody Bellinger will get the nod in right field Sunday.