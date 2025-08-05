Stanton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Monday's extra-inning loss to Texas.

Stanton's long ball was a 427-foot laser to center field in the fourth inning. The slugger has done his best to prop up New York's offense in the absence of Aaron Judge (elbow) -- since Judge last played July 25, Stanton has four homers and 10 RBI in nine games. He's also struck out 16 times during that span, but as long as he continues to mash, he should be an everyday presence in both the Yankees' and fantasy managers' lineups.