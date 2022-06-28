Stanton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton looks to be sitting out as part of a pre-planned maintenance day after he started either in right field or as the Yankees' designated hitter in each of the nine days. Aaron Judge will fill the non-defensive role Tuesday, while Joey Gallo picks up a second straight start in right field.
