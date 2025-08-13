Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard in four-hit attack
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Twins.
The four hits established a season high for the 35-year-old veteran slugger, who matched a season high in RBI while launching his 12th homer of the year. Stanton has now played right field in four games, and his move back to the outfield should bode well for his chances of seeing more playing time down the stretch. He's slashing a potent .320/.391/.699 with each of his 12 long balls, three doubles and 31 RBI over 115 plate appearances since the start of July.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 11th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Back on bench after outfield start•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could play outfield Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out again with Judge back•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Continues power surge•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts three-run homer in loss•