Stanton went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Twins.

The four hits established a season high for the 35-year-old veteran slugger, who matched a season high in RBI while launching his 12th homer of the year. Stanton has now played right field in four games, and his move back to the outfield should bode well for his chances of seeing more playing time down the stretch. He's slashing a potent .320/.391/.699 with each of his 12 long balls, three doubles and 31 RBI over 115 plate appearances since the start of July.