Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hitting bench Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
Stanton will get a breather after he started in right field in the final two games of the Yankees' weekend series versus Boston while going 3-for-7 with a solo home run, one double and two additional runs between the contests. His move to the bench for the series opener versus Washington clears a spot in the outfield for Jasson Dominguez.
