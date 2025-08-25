default-cbs-image
Stanton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Stanton will get a breather after he started in right field in the final two games of the Yankees' weekend series versus Boston while going 3-for-7 with a solo home run, one double and two additional runs between the contests. His move to the bench for the series opener versus Washington clears a spot in the outfield for Jasson Dominguez.

