Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Orioles.
Stanton is 5-for-15 through his first five games since returning from the IL, and he'll take a day to rest Saturday. His absence will move Aaron Judge to the DH spot while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger start across the outfield.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: On bench Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Activated from 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set to make season debut Monday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Season debut imminent•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Likely to return at start of week•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Logs two hits in first rehab game•