default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stanton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Orioles.

Stanton is 5-for-15 through his first five games since returning from the IL, and he'll take a day to rest Saturday. His absence will move Aaron Judge to the DH spot while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger start across the outfield.

More News