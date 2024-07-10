Stanton (hamstring) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment later in July, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It doesn't appear that Stanton will be ready to rejoin the Yankees immediately after the All-Star break, but he could begin playing in rehab games around that time. The slugger has been running on a treadmill and hitting, though he hasn't yet resumed on-field activities, per MLB.com. It's not yet clear how many rehab games Stanton would be asked to play, but there remains a chance he could be activated off the IL before the start of August.