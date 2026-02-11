Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Stanton (elbows) has had a great offseason and will not have any restrictions at the start of spring training, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Stanton's 2025 season debut was delayed until mid-June by tennis elbow in both arms. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported last week that the injuries haven't healed and Stanton will need to be monitored closely again in 2026. However, at least at the beginning of camp, Stanton appears to be good to go. The 36-year-old was superb when on the field last season, slashing .273/.350/.594 with 24 home runs across 77 regular-season contests.