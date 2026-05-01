Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not cleared to run yet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton (calf) has not been cleared to resume running, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Stanton hopes to resume hitting this weekend, but there's no word on when he will be cleared to run and a timeline for his return to the active roster won't come into focus until that happens. The designated hitter suffered a low-grade right calf strain one week ago.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Officially placed on IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will require IL stint•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Awaiting MRI results•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Avoiding injured list for now•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Decision on IL stint coming Monday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Absent from lineup again Sunday•