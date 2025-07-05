Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton isn't in the starting lineup Saturday against the Mets.
It's the second time in New York's past three games that Stanton has begun on the bench. The slugger has gone just 3-for-23 over his past seven contests, and the Yankees may be looking for a spark elsewhere while in the midst of a rough stretch as a team. Ben Rice is getting a turn at DH in Stanton's stead Saturday.
