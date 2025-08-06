Stanton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

With a .970 OPS since the All-Star break, Stanton has been one of the Yankees' hottest hitters over the past two and a half weeks, but he looks like he'll have to settle for more of a part-time role for the foreseeable future. Aaron Judge returned from the injured list Tuesday but will be likely be limited to playing designated hitter for at least the next few weeks while his right flexor strain affects his throwing, and the Yankees won't be looking to bench the two-time AL MVP in favor of Stanton. Instead, the Yankees plan on eventually giving Stanton some exposure to the corner outfield, but the 35-year-old is still waiting to make his 2025 debut on defense. Given his durability concerns, Stanton likely won't be asked to play right or left field on an everyday basis once the Yankees are comfortable deploying him on defense, and the lack of consistent starting opportunities could be enough to make him a drop in many fantasy leagues even while he continues to hit well.