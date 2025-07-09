Stanton went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in a 10-3 win against Seattle on Tuesday.

Stanton's homer was a 401-foot, three-run shot in the sixth inning that gave New York a 4-0 lead. It was was the second home run of the season for the slugger, who has played in 17 contests since making his season debut June 16 following a lengthy stint on the IL. Stanton's OPS on the season is at .712 through 66 plate appearances, but he's beginning to look more like his old self at the plate, with both of his homers and six RBI coming over his past five games.