Stanton (hamstring) is hoping to begin a rehab assignment early next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton was expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, though he isn't quite ready to take the final step in his recovery. At this point, his timeline to return appears to have been pushed back by only a few days.
