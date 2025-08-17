Stanton (soreness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but said he's available to pinch hit off the bench, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The veteran slugger is sitting for a third straight game after making four starts in the right field over a five-game stretch, which marked the first time that he had played the field since 2023. Stanton is apparently dealing with some soreness, though both he and manager Aaron Boone declined to offer any specifics. The Yankees have a team day off Monday before Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay, and it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared to return to the outfield for that two-game series. Since returning from the injured list in early August, Aaron Judge has been limited to serving as the designated hitter after receiving an elbow injection, and the reigning MVP has understandably been prioritized at the DH spot over Stanton.