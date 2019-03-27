Yankees' Greg Bird: Named Opening Day first baseman
Bird will start at first base on Opening Day against Baltimore, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Bird hasn't edged ahead of Luke Voit, as Voit will serve as the designated hitter. There's likely only room for one of them on the roster once Aaron Hicks (back) returns from the injured list in mid-April, so Bird will need to impress in a two-week audition if he's to stick on the team. The fact that Bird's defense is seemingly preferred to Voit's could serve as a tiebreaker, but the battle will likely be decided primarily in the batter's box.
