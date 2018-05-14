Yankees' Greg Bird: Progressing through rehab assignment
Bird (ankle) had his minor-league rehab assignment transferred from High-A Tampa to Double-A Trenton on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Bird played in three games setback-free with the Tarpons, going 2-for-8 with a trio of walks, clearing the way for him to shift his rehab to Double-A. It's unclear how many additional rehab games Bird will need to appear in before being activating, but barring any setbacks, he's hoping to rejoin the Yankees by the end of the month.
