Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Contract selected
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Yankees selected Hamilton's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Hamilton didn't quite make the Opening Day roster but has earned a quick promotion. He tossed nine scoreless innings this spring and will be used in middle relief by the Bronx Bombers.
