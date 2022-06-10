Kiner-Falefa will sit Friday versus the Cubs.
Kiner-Falefa will get a day off Friday after he started seven games in a row, going 7-for-25 with two doubles and five runs in those contests. Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop and bat ninth in the series opener Friday.
