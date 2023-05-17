Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at third base and hitting eighth, Kiner-Falefa gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead by taking Kevin Gausman deep in the fifth inning. It was the first homer of the year for the 28-year-old utility player, who has a meager .200/.256/.275 slash line through 87 plate appearances.