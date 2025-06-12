Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Cousins (forearm) appears to be dealing with a UCL injury, but the right-hander will receive further medical opinions before the diagnosis is confirmed, Jackson Stone of MLB.com reports.

Cousins was dealing with a right forearm strain upon reporting to spring training and opened the season on the injured list, and his rehab process was extended further in May, when he suffered a pectoral injury. He made enough progress with his throwing program to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month, but he made just two appearances before experiencing his second setback of the season. If Cousins is in fact dealing with ligament damage in his elbow, his return would likely be pushed back until after the All-Star break if he elects to treat the injury with rest and rehab. Season-ending Tommy John surgery would also be a potential outcome.