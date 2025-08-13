Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Sitting out third straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins.
Dominguez didn't start any of the three games of the series, marking the first time all season he's been out of the lineup for three consecutive contests. Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton will again handle the corner outfield spots as the Yankees go for the sweep.
