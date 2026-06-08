Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Belts three-run homer

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-1 victory against Boston on Sunday.

Chisholm struck out in each of his first three plate appearances, but he made the most of the lone time he put the ball in play, smacking a three-run homer to right-center field in the eighth inning to turn a two-run lead into a five-run advantage. The veteran infielder didn't go deep until his 24th game of the campaign, but he's picked up the power pace since then, notching eight long balls across 38 contests since April 23. However, his season OPS still stands at a modest .703, which is well below his .813 mark during the regular season last year.