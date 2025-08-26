Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 10-5 win against Washington on Monday.

Chisholm hit one of three Yankees homers in the victory, slugging a two-run shot to right field in the fifth inning. The veteran infielder has gone deep three times and driven in six runs over his past two contests. That's a continuation of a recent power (and speed) surge by Chisholm -- over his past 21 games, he's slugged seven homers and stolen eight bags while recording 16 runs and 15 RBI.