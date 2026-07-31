Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Exit Thursday caused by cramping

Chisholm (leg), who was removed from Thursday's game against the White Sox in the 11th inning, was dealing with cramping, MLB.com reports.

That's encouraging news after the speedy Chisholm had to be replaced by a pinch runner in the 11th frame after being intentionally walked. The veteran infielder limped off the field following a groundout in the ninth, but manager Aaron Boone said after the contest that the incident was the beginning of Chisholm's cramping issue rather than another type of injury, per the New York Post. Chisholm shared that he received treatment for the issue and is improving, so there's a chance he'll be back in the lineup Friday.