Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: First day off Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chisholm is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Athletics.
The Athletics are sending lefty Jeffrey Springs to the bump, allowing for the left-handed-hitting Chisholm to get his first day off of the season. Amed Rosario will cover second base and bat leadoff for the Yankees.
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