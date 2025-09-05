Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Optimism about injury
Testing on Chisholm's knees came back clean, and he hopes to be in Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Chisholm injured both of his knees while fielding Thursday and exited the game in the fourth inning. It's unclear exactly what testing was done, and the team has not released any additional details since Chisholm was originally diagnosed with contusions.
