Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Returning to starting nine

Chisholm (head) will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

After taking the brunt of a collision with teammate Jasson Dominguez in the fourth inning of Monday's 7-3 loss, Chisholm exited the game and was placed in concussion protocol. The 28-year-old was never officially diagnosed with a concussion and didn't experience anything more than soreness following the collision, but the Yankees held him out of the lineup Tuesday since he still needed to pass one more medical test. Now seemingly in the clear on the health front, Chisholm will rejoin the starting nine for the series finale and should handle an everyday role moving forward.