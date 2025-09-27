X-rays on Chisholm's left forearm came back negative following his removal from Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Chisholm left Saturday's contest after getting hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. He's also slated to undergo a CT scan to confirm the results of his X-ray, but it seems he managed to escape the incident without any structural damage. The Yankees may decide to sideline the 27-year-old infielder for Sunday's series finale to ensure he's fully healthy for the postseason, which would create an opportunity for Jose Caballero to pick up a start in the infield.